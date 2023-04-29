Badminton Asia today announced the appointment of Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria as its Honorary President.

Newly elected BA President, Mr. Kim Jong Soo from Korea, made the announcement at its AGM here today. The delegates unanimously supported Tan Sri Dato Sri (Dr.) Norza’s appointment today.

At the same AGM, BAM General Secretary Dato Kenny Goh emerged as the winner in the election for the Secretary-General post.

The BAM President’s appointment is in recognition of his extensive service and contribution to the sport in Asia.

Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Norza is the first Malaysian to assume the position of Honorary President. His term will correspond with the term of the current BA Exco from 2023 to 2027.

BAM Deputy President, Datuk V. Subramaniam hailed the appointment and congratulated Tan Sri Norza on behalf of the BAM Council and all its affiliates.

Datuk Subramaniam added that Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Norza’s extensive knowledge and advice will benefit BA effectively including in areas of marketing and sponsorship, event organisation and development among others.

For the record, the BA Constitution, Clause 13.2, requires the person appointed as Honorary President to have served the confederation distinctively, has vast knowledge and experience and achieved a certain status to be capable of providing positive support and impact on BA.

The constitution states that the appointment of the Honorary President is by the BA President upon consultation with the Exco. Badminton Asia is the governing body for the sport of badminton in Asia and has 43 Members Association.

