The 2020/21 season of the Thai Women’s League will kick off on 31 October 2020 following the official launching this week.

The new season will feature 16 teams and where they have been divided into two divisions of eight teams each.

“As the President of the FA of Thailand, I would like to thank the club management, all the athletes, as well as the football fans and also to the media for all their hard work and sacrifices,” said Lt.Gen. Somyot Poompanmuang, President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) at the official launching.

“The league is part of the development of women’s football and I wish all participating teams all the best for the upcoming 2020/21 season.”

Added Sirima Phanichewa, the Vice President of the Women’s Football Association: “in organizing the Thai Women’s League, we hope that it will be a stage for players to perform.”

Other than Somyot and Sirima, the other officials in attendance at the official launching were Phalat Suwanna Metakorn, Director of the Administration and Standards for Professional Sports, Sports Authority of Thailand; Patit Suphaphong, FAT General Secretary; Piyaphat Sirobol, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Association; Ekaphol Navee, Head of the Association’s Tournament Management Division, and Shen Khumwilai, Head of Technical Department.

THAI WOMEN’S LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Chonburi Province Sports School (Joint former champions)

BG-Asian Graduate Women’s Football Club (Joint former champions)

Royal Thai Air Force

Bangkok

Lampang Sports School

BR U Buri Rat

MH Nakorn Sri FC

Chonburi Football Association

THAI WOMEN’S LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Lopburi City

Pram Bangkok

Hin Khon United

Rajapracha Sports Club

Khon Kaen City Football Club

Kasem Bundit University FC

Bangkok Sports School

BSLWFC

