Thailand and Vietnam will be taking part in the Continental Futsal Championship 2022 as they gear up for the AFC Futsal Championship 2022 at the end of September.

The Continental Futsal Championship 2022 will be held on 11-16 September 2022 in Thailand.

Following the official draw this week, host Thailand have been placed in Group A against Morocco and Mozambique.

Group B are Iran, Finland and Vietnam.

For the AFC Futsal Championship 2022, Thailand are in Group A against Kuwait, Iraq and Oman while Vietnam are in Group D against Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.



CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

GROUPINGS

GROUP A: Thailand, Morocco and Mozambique

GROUP B: Iran, Finland and Vietnam

