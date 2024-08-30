The Thai star will make history in 2025 as Chantra gets set for a debut premier class campaign next season.

In 2018, the IDEMITSU MotoGP™ project was born with a noble mission to be the ultimate stepping stone for future Champions. It serves as a beacon of hope for young Asian riders, providing them with the platform to grow and learn at the highest level, after participating in the Asian Talent Cup and other classes on their road to MotoGP™.

Today, IDEMITSU Honda LCR are thrilled to announce the next chapter of this solid journey. Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, a promising talent in the MotoGP™ world, will join forces with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR in 2025. This historic move marks Chantra as the first Thai rider to step into the MotoGP™ category, a momentous occasion for the sport.

IDEMITSU, Honda, and the LCR family would like to welcome Chantra, awaiting a fantastic future together.

Lucio Cecchinello, Team Principal: “First, I would like to thank Takaaki Nakagami for his outstanding commitment during the past seven MotoGP seasons working together; we wish him the best in his next chapter with Honda. As for the future, alongside HRC, we believe that it’s time to welcome a great Asian talent such as Somkiat Chantra, as we think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level of the two-wheel competition. Through his years in Moto2, he’s shown potential and the skills to grow and become a strong rider in MotoGP. LCR and Honda will provide him with the best to support him over the different phases of this new project.”

Somkiat Chantra: “I’m excited to join the LCR team. Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it true. I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now. For the next season, I’m committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best.” – www.motogp.com

Like this: Like Loading...