The virtual race returns for its third consecutive year having attracted over 25,000 teams comprised of 96,000 participants in 2020 and 2021 combined.

Teams of up to six can register to take on the relay and experience the positive impact of sport on the mind.

Registration now opens at ASICS World Ekiden 2022 (raceroster.com)

ASICS is today inviting teams of up to six runners to sign up to compete in the ASICS World Ekiden 2022, as the race returns for its third successive year.

Taking its inspiration from Japanese running culture, the ASICS World Ekiden challenges teams to complete a marathon distance over the course of six legs of varying distances from 5 – 10km. Teams must pass their digital tasuki – the narrow band of fabric used traditionally in Ekidens – from one leg to the next, working together in the true spirit of Ekiden for the team to succeed.

Free for everyone and open to all, the ASICS World Ekiden welcomes participants of all levels and abilities, making it accessible to anyone from anywhere around the world to experience and embrace the competition. The race returns for 2022 following a hugely successful opening two years for the event which has so far brought together a combined 96,000 runners from around the world. Between them, they’ve covered over 475,000 kilometres – equivalent to almost twelve laps of the earth’s circumference!

What’s more, the participation of legendary former and current athletes has become a staple of the ASICS World Ekiden. Renowned athletes including Yuki Kawauchi, Emma Bates, Beth Potter, and Koen Naert have all been featured as part of teams taking on the challenge of Ekiden in previous years.

The race uses the ASICS Runkeeper™ app to help participants form their team, stay connected through training inspiration, and track their race progress via a live online leaderboard to see how they rank among fellow participants across a range of categories. Runners can also share their Ekiden journeys and be a part of the conversation using the #ASICSWorldEkiden.

Yasuhito Hirota, ASICS CEO said: “We simply can’t wait for the ASICS World Ekiden to begin again. The race window has become a highlight of the year for us here at ASICS, as we know it has for thousands of people all over the globe. It’s been our privilege to share this staple of Japanese running culture with the rest of the world, and to see runners take on the Ekiden’s values of teamwork and commitment is truly inspiring. We hope everyone enjoys participating in 2022 as the Ekiden further contributes to ASICS’ founding mission of helping people to achieve a sound mind in a sound body. Good luck to all teams and see you on our leaderboard.”

How to sign up

REGISTER FOR FREE

Captain an Ekiden team of up to six runners. Each teammate will run between 5K and 10K, together completing a combined marathon distance.

TRAIN & TRACK

Working together is the key to the Ekiden relay. The ASICS Runkeeper™ app will help you collaborate with your team on challenges and training plans.

RUN THE RACE

Log your leg of the race in the ASICS Runkeeper™ app between 10-22 November. Work hard and run fast as you pass the virtual tasuki from one teammate to the next.

CELEBRATE & SHARE

Share your team’s results with friends and family on social using #ASICSWorldEkiden #ASICSWorldEkidenMY.

Win Prizes by participating and completing the ASICS World Ekiden 2022 (Malaysia Edition)

1) INSTAGRAM Weekly Lucky Draw

Each week, starting from now until November 9th, Malaysian teams can stand a chance to win weekly prizes and ASICS products simply by just registering!

POSTING PERIOD: NOW TILL 09 NOVEMBER 2022

How to Participate in the Weekly Draw :

Register your team via the ASICS Runkeeper™App

(download via Apple Store or Google Play) Fill in your team member’s name using the IG Story template provided here. Upload the IG Story template (with your team member’s name) on your IG Story and tag

@ASICSMalaysia (ensure IG profile is public) The winning teams will be announced via @ASICSMalaysia every Thursday till 9 Nov 2022.

2) Complete and Win a GRAND PRIZE

Malaysian teams who complete the Ekiden Virtual Race between 10-22 November 2022 will stand a chance to win ASICS products worth up to RM1,000!

Winning Categories :

1 x Fastest Team: – The quickest team (by time) to complete the race wins

1 x Run & Win Lucky Team: The winning team will be selected at random based on the list of teams who have completed their races

The winning teams will be announced on @ASICSMALAYSIA IG Story after the Ekiden race closes (after 22 Nov).

To find out more about the ASICS World Ekiden 2022, including training tips and all race information visit ASICS.com or join us at #ASICSWorldEkiden.

