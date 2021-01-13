It may have taken some time but Nguyen Van Quyet finally landed the Golden Ball 2020 award as the most valuable player of the year.

After coming in second in 2014 and then 2015, the captain of Hanoi FC picked up 526 points – ahead of Viettel FC defenders Bui Tien Dung (162 points) and Que Ngọc Hai (124 points).

“I have been waiting for years to have the chance to take this honour for the first time,” said the 29-year-old.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to my coaches, teammates and supporters who have trained, competed with and encouraged me. They have helped me a lot to win this title.”

In the meantime, Huynh Nhu won her third Golden Ball award as she played a key role in HCM City’s national championship win last month.

She was voted ahead of strikers Phạm Hai Yen of Hanoi and goalkeeper Tran Thị Kim Thanh of HCM City.

The best young player award for men went to defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh of Hanoi while striker Ngan Thị Vạn Su of Hanoi 1 won for the women.

Brazilian forward Bruno Cantanhede of Hanoi FC was honoured as the best foreign player.

In futsal, Nguyen Minh Tri of Thai Son Nam won the Golden Ball award for the first time.

Like this: Like Loading...