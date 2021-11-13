Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) I picked up their third Women’s National Football Cup title in a row when they beat Hanoi I Watabe 2-0 in the final this week.

Hanoi I Watabe tried hard to clamp down on the speedy HCMC I frontline but the lack of a credible defensive set-up saw the latter making good on the title off a double from Bich Thuy and Huynh Nhu.

Bich Thuy gave HCMC I a fabulous lead after just 11 minutes with a well-taken freekick to put her team in the driver’s seat.

HCMC I then finished things off in the 35th minute when Vietnam international Huynh Nhu made good the cross from Thu Thao.

The Vietnam Women’s National Football Cup this time round served further importance as it is also being used as the final selection for Vietnam women’s head coach Mai Duc Chung in preparation for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in early 2022.

