Thongchai Rungreangles, the former head coach of the Thailand Under-16 team, has been given the trust to lead newly-promoted side Prey Veng for the new 2021 Cambodian League season which starts next month.

Thongchai is no stranger to ASEAN football having led the Thai team to the runners-up spot in the AFF U16 Championship that was held in Jakarta in 2018.

“I received many offers, but I decided that this (joining Prey Veng FC) is the best option for me,” said the 34-year-old Thongchai.

“I would like to see more Thai coaches in ASEAN football.”

Thongchai will be the third Thai manager in Cambodian football after Apisit Im Amphai (Koh Kong FC) and Ekapob Potisai (Kirivong Sok Sen FC).

2021 CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

Boeung Ket FC, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC, Visakha FC, Angkor Tiger FC, Soltilo Angkor FC, Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC, Electricite du Cambodge, Phnom Penh Crown FC, National Police Commissary FC, Tiffy Army FC, NagaWorld FC, Asia Euro United FC and Prey Veng FC.

Like this: Like Loading...