Andy Ogletree, currently riding high on top of both the Asian Tour and The International Series Order of Merits, is keen to “knock the rust off’ and compete on the Asian Tour after playing limited golf over the past few months.

The American tees-off in the International Series England tomorrow at Close House, near Newcastle, having last played on the Asian Tour in April.

Said Ogletree: “Obviously, it’s been a long time since we played an International Series event. I am ready to knock the rust off and see where my game is at. I haven’t played in a while. I am looking forward to playing.”

The former US Amateur champion is in pursuit of his third International Series title, having triumphed in Egypt last year, and Qatar this season.

“I played LIV Golf DC, and US Open and British Open sectionals, missed US Open by two, Open by one, I was close to playing in some big tournaments in that stretch, unfortunately came up a little short,” said the 25-year-old, who has also been travelling with LIV Golf as a reserve.

“I feel like my game is in a good spot. I have progressively been getting better the last year, we’ll find out this week.”

He finished ninth in the season-opening Saudi International, tied for seventh in the International Series Oman the following week, before tasting victory in Oman.

The American has a laser-like focus on topping this year’s International Series merit list which will earn him a place on next year’s LIV Golf League.

He said: “Getting a taste of LIV Golf and seeing what that is like, being around those guys and travelling, playing in high level events, is what we are all chasing. I am just trying to do everything I can to get that spot. I am sure everyone else is. I am here for that reason, to try and play LIV Golf next season, that’s what we are going to continue to do.”

This week is the 12th event of the season on the Asian Tour and the fifth leg of The International Series.

The creme de la creme of the Asian Tour have entered with 18 of the top-20 on its Order of Merit competing, along with England’s Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, who leading a plethora of 22 LIV Golf stars.

