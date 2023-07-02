The PFF Women’s League kicked off last week at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite with Tuloy FC firing seven goals past the University of the Philippines and newcomers Manila Digger impressing in their debut match with a 1-0 win over the University of Santo Tomas.

Isabella Bandoja fired a hat-trick for Tuloy, scoring in the 38th, 75th, and 90th minutes of the match. Jade Jalique (28’), Lanie Ortillo (40’), Louraine Evangelista (41’), and Demely Rollon (63’) added to Tuloy’s scoreline.

Substitute Rocelle Lecera scored Manila Digger’s first-ever goal in the league in the 74th minute with a header off a corner kick. Manila Digger frustrated UST with their sublime defense allowing them to take the clean sheet. – pff.org.ph

