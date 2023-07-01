Sahako and Thai Son Bac picked up the full points in Round 8 of the HDBank Futsal Championship 2023.

Playing away was not an issue for Sahako FC when they beat Cao Bang FC 4-1 in spite of the home team taking the early ninth minute lead through Nguyen Huynh Thanh.

Sahako fought back for the full points with goals from Tran Nhat Trung in the 19th minute, Lam Tan Phat (5th and 26th minute) and Basilio (36th) as they moved up fourth in the standings.

On the other hand, Thai Son Bac FC beat Hanoi FC 3-1 to move up to third.

Brazilian Anderson Da Rocha stamped his authority for Thai Son Bac to dominate the game as he prised open the lead in the 16th minute for them to take a 1-0 lead at the half.

An Lam Toi then smashed in the second goal in the 28th minute before Nguyen Nhan Nam pulled a goal back for Hanoi in the 33rd minute.

However, Nguyen Van Tuan finished off a move in the 34th minute for Thai Son Bac to take the win.

