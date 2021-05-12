Indonesia’s Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2021 will see the participation of 12 teams.
This was decided at the Indonesian Futsal Federation (FFI) Coordination Meeting yesterday.
Other than having 12 teams taking part, it will also be a one-group system, unlike the two groupings they had in 2020.
The competition format will be a home and away system with teams to see action for at least eight months.
Black Steel are the defending champions after beating SKN FC Kebumen in the final.
2021 PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE
Black Steel Manokwari
SKN FC Kebumen
Bintang Timur Surabaya
Vamos Mataram
MAS Young Rior Luwu Utara
Halus FC Jakarta
Giga FC Kota Metro
Jeck Kato 86 Berau
Cosmo FC Jakarta
Kancil BBK Pontianak
IPC Pelindo II Jakarta