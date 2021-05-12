Indonesia’s Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2021 will see the participation of 12 teams.

This was decided at the Indonesian Futsal Federation (FFI) Coordination Meeting yesterday.

Other than having 12 teams taking part, it will also be a one-group system, unlike the two groupings they had in 2020.

The competition format will be a home and away system with teams to see action for at least eight months.

Black Steel are the defending champions after beating SKN FC Kebumen in the final.

2021 PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE

Black Steel Manokwari

SKN FC Kebumen

Bintang Timur Surabaya

Vamos Mataram

MAS Young Rior Luwu Utara

Halus FC Jakarta

Giga FC Kota Metro

Jeck Kato 86 Berau

Cosmo FC Jakarta

Kancil BBK Pontianak

IPC Pelindo II Jakarta

