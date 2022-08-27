Football Australia have advised the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they will be withdrawing from the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022™ Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Basra, Iraq from 10 – 18 September 2022.

The final decision was made after careful consideration based on the current travel advice of the Australian Government.

To ensure Australia’s best emerging footballers continue to be exposed to high level international competition, Football Australia are currently exploring the opportunity of the Young Socceroos to compete in a four nations tournament in Spain during the September FIFA window. – www.footballaustralia.com.au

