Oliver Rowland returned to the top step for a second time at Tempelhof Airport to beat Maximilian Guenther to third in the final standings.
Second place for Stoffel Vandoorne was enough to clinch the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge with Pascal Wehrlein being sent into a spin.
Kevin Siggy kept his cool to win the Challenge Grid Grand Final in Berlin and earn a once-in-a-lifetime chance to test a real Formula E car.
Fast facts
– Small margins for Siggy; just over one second separated Kevin Siggy and Lucas Mueller at the chequered flag, which ultimately proved to be the difference that secured the Slovenian a test drive.
– Flying high at Tempelhof; Oliver Rowland soared to a second consecutive victory at the historic Tempelhof Airport with the Brit beating Stoffel Vandoorne over the line both times in Berlin.
– Double the donation; with double points on offer for the Grand Final, global partner Julius Baer donated 2,000 Euros to UNICEF on behalf of Rowland for setting the quickest time in qualifying.
UNICEF partnership
Sir Chris Hoy, UNICEF ambassador, said: “I have been a UNICEF ambassador for over eight years now and during that time I have seen first-hand the vital work they do in places like Malawi and Madagascar, as well as in the UK.
“Last year, I was incredibly lucky to drive the Formula E car around the circuit in Rome on a race weekend and I started to see that Formula E really is doing something different in motorsport. The passion they have to push for change sits hand-in-hand with the work of UNICEF, at a time when children around the world need us more than ever.
“Now when you add coronavirus to a vulnerable child’s life, it multiplies the problems they already face. It threatens the lives of children already weakened by war, disease and poverty. It is disrupting essential healthcare as well as supplies of vaccines, food and clean water.
“That is why UNICEF and Formula E have come together to change the formula, to help prevent coronavirus from spreading and to reduce the impact on vulnerable children and families around the world. Just 36 Euros could help UNICEF protect a healthcare worker, providing masks, gloves, overalls and other personal protective equipment.”
MERCEDES-BENZ EQ
STOFFEL VANDOORNE
“First of all, I am really happy to win this competition. It has been a tough day and the start was very chaotic. I had a good start alongside Pascal [Wehrlein] on the outside and then into turn two I got bumped from behind, which sent him into a spin. It would have been nice to have had a proper fight on track. But I have been unlucky as well in a couple of races, so it is a well-deserved win for us.”
CHALLENGE GRID WINNER
KEVIN SIGGY
“I cannot believe it! I do not have any words right now. I am so proud of myself that I was able to hold the lead in turn one and on lap one. Lucas [Mueller] was giving me a tough time on the first lap, but I am really happy it ended the way it did. I cannot wait to drive the real car.”
CHIEF STRATEGY & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AT FORMULA E
HANNAH BROWN
“The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge marks the start of Formula E’s partnership with UNICEF and we are delighted to have reached our £100,000 fundraising target. The unparalleled support for our unique esports format is a testament to the sense of collective purpose between our teams, partners, drivers and fans.
“We have seen exciting racing and mutual appreciation between the two grids for the skills that both Formula E drivers and those from the world of simulator racing bring. We cannot wait to see Kevin Siggy, the winner of the Challenge Grid, behind the wheel of a Formula E car very soon. Many congratulations also go to real-life Formula E racer Stoffel Vandoorne.”
RACE RESULTS
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Oliver Rowland
17:29.206s
(52)
2
Stoffel Vandoorne
+1.796s
(38)
3
Maximilian Guenther
+4.239s
(30)
4
Edoardo Mortara
+10.240s
(24)
5
Sebastien Buemi
+13.085s
(20)
6
James Calado
+13.120s
(16)
7
Nyck de Vries  
+15.427s
(12)
8
Felipe Massa
+22.342s
(8)
9
Pascal Wehrlein
+29.428s
(4)
10
Kelvin van der Linde
+29.629s
(2)
11
Antonio Felix da Costa  
+31.019s
12
Andre Lotterer
+31.507s
13
Alexander Sims
13 Laps
14
Jean-Eric Vergne
12 Laps
15
Brendon Hartley
11 Laps
16
Sam Bird
10 Laps
17
Sam Dejonghe
9 Laps
18
Ma Qing Hua
8 Laps
19
Lucas di Grassi
7 Laps
20
Alice Powell
6 Laps
21
Oliver Turvey
5 Laps
22
Joel Eriksson
4 Laps
23
Neel Jani
3 Laps
24
Mitch Evans
3 Laps
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
154
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
134
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
122
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
118
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
59
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
50
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
41
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
35
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
30
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
29
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
29
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
23
Kelvin van der Linde
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
20
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
18
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
18
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
13
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
2
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
0
Sam Dejonghe
Mahindra Racing
0
Alice Powell
Envision Virgin Racing
0
Joel Eriksson
GEOX DRAGON
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
Mercedes-Benz EQ
172
Nissan e.dams
151
Mahindra Racing
136
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
119
ROKiT Venturi Racing
77
Envision Virgin Racing
69
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
51
TAG Heuer Porsche
48
DS TECHEETAH
30
GEOX DRAGON
29
NIO 333
25
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
20
RACE RESULTS
CHALLENGE GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Kevin Siggy
17:27.495s
2
Lucas Mueller
+1.399s
3
Petar Brljak
+6.157s
4
Peyo Peev
+6.587s
5
Joshua Rogers
+7.650s
6
Jacob Reid
+11.060s
7
Kush Maini
+11.417s
8
Cem Bolukbasi
+11.811s
9
Jan von der Heyde
+13.834s
10
Marius Golombeck
+14.811s
11
Markus Keller
