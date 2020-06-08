Oliver Rowland returned to the top step for a second time at Tempelhof Airport to beat Maximilian Guenther to third in the final standings.

Second place for Stoffel Vandoorne was enough to clinch the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge with Pascal Wehrlein being sent into a spin.

Kevin Siggy kept his cool to win the Challenge Grid Grand Final in Berlin and earn a once-in-a-lifetime chance to test a real Formula E car.

Fast facts

– Small margins for Siggy; just over one second separated Kevin Siggy and Lucas Mueller at the chequered flag, which ultimately proved to be the difference that secured the Slovenian a test drive.

– Flying high at Tempelhof; Oliver Rowland soared to a second consecutive victory at the historic Tempelhof Airport with the Brit beating Stoffel Vandoorne over the line both times in Berlin.

– Double the donation; with double points on offer for the Grand Final, global partner Julius Baer donated 2,000 Euros to UNICEF on behalf of Rowland for setting the quickest time in qualifying.

UNICEF partnership

Sir Chris Hoy, UNICEF ambassador, said: “I have been a UNICEF ambassador for over eight years now and during that time I have seen first-hand the vital work they do in places like Malawi and Madagascar, as well as in the UK.

“Last year, I was incredibly lucky to drive the Formula E car around the circuit in Rome on a race weekend and I started to see that Formula E really is doing something different in motorsport. The passion they have to push for change sits hand-in-hand with the work of UNICEF, at a time when children around the world need us more than ever.

“Now when you add coronavirus to a vulnerable child’s life, it multiplies the problems they already face. It threatens the lives of children already weakened by war, disease and poverty. It is disrupting essential healthcare as well as supplies of vaccines, food and clean water.

“That is why UNICEF and Formula E have come together to change the formula, to help prevent coronavirus from spreading and to reduce the impact on vulnerable children and families around the world. Just 36 Euros could help UNICEF protect a healthcare worker, providing masks, gloves, overalls and other personal protective equipment.”