After heading to Eugene in 2023, the Wanda Diamond League will return to Zurich and Brussels in alternating seasons between 2024 and 2027.

The Wanda Diamond League Final will be held alternately in Zurich and Brussels between 2024 and 2027, following a decision by the Diamond League Association’s General Assembly in March.

Hosting rights for the two-day season finale — at which all 32 Diamond League champions are crowned — have been awarded to the Allianz Memorial van Damme meeting in Brussels for 2024 and 2026, and to Weltklasse Zurich for 2025 and 2027.

The General Assembly made the decision on the recommendation of the Quality Commission, which reviews applications to host the final.

The host city is now confirmed for each of the next five Wanda Diamond League seasons, ensuring all stakeholders are able to plan beyond the short-term.

The final will be held in Zurich on the 7th and 8th September this season, before moving out of Europe for the first time in the series’ history at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in 2023.

Zurich was also the host in 2021, becoming the first city to hold the final as a two-day event featuring all 32 Diamond Disciplines.

As in 2021, future finals held in Zurich will be split between city and stadium. Day one will see selected Diamond League champions crowned at the iconic Sechseläutenplatz in Zurich city centre, while the remaining disciplines will be held as part of a bumper programme at the Letzigrund Stadium on day two.

In both Brussels and Eugene, both decisive days will take place at the stadium, the former at the Belgian capital’s King Baudouin II Stadium, and the latter at the newly renovated Hayward Field.

Memorial Van Damme will celebrate its 50th anniversary when it hosts the final in 2026.

The Wanda Diamond League Final is the showpiece event of track and field’s premier international one-day circuit and features the biggest stars of the sport.

Athletes compete for points at Wanda Diamond League meetings throughout the season, with the most successful qualifying for a place in the final and a shot at the iconic Diamond Trophy, the most prestigious title in athletics beyond the major championships.

Both the Brussels and the Zurich meetings have a wealth of experience in hosting the showcase event, having been joint hosts between 2010 and 2019, when the final was split between two separate meetings.

Both have also played host to some of the most memorable moments in Diamond League history.