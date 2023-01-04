Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking said that the team is “halfway to their target” after winning Group A of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

As expected Indonesia gave the Thais a hard fight before the latter could win the group on a better goal difference after both teams were tied on the same ten points after four matches played.

“Winning the group is only halfway from our goal. Our target is clear and that is to defend the title,” said Polking.

“I had said that we want to win the group because the idea was for us to play the second-leg, semifinals in front of our home fans (in Bangkok).”

“That has been our target from the start. We need to play at home in the second leg.”

With the group matches of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 already done and dusted, the tournament moves into the knockout stage of the semi-finals.

The first leg will be played on 6 January 2023 with Indonesia set to entertain Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta while Malaysia will play Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur a day later.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

Like this: Like Loading...