Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta, Jr. commended Philippine Men’s National Team captain Stephan Schrock for his contributions to Philippine football after the midfielder played his final match for the Azkals at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank captain Stephan Schrock for his contributions to the national team for the last 11 years,” said Araneta after Schrock played in the 2-1 defeat to Indonesia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

“He brought excitement with his playing style and also showed the way for the younger generation of players with his attitude and professional.”

