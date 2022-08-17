The Young Matildas ended their FIFA U-20 World Cup journey in Costa Rica with a fighting performance against European champions, Spain.

After the game, Hana Lowry and Jessika Nash admitted that they were disappointed to lose the match 3-0, but were incredibly proud of themselves and their teammates.

“Our journey has come to an end tonight, but I’m so proud of the girls,” Lowry said. “We gave our all on the pitch and we left nothing out there. Each and every one of us are proud.”

