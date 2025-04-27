It took a while, but BA of Malaysia’s (BAM) Kong Wei Xiang stayed his nerves to take the Men’s Singles crown of the PETRONAS National under-18 Championships 2025 earlier this morning at the Perak Badminton Academy Hall.

The top seed, who was stretched to the rubber in his semifinal tie against seeded 5th/8th Roslie Razeeq Danial, was once again tested in his decisive final clash against Louis Lee Qi Jun.

Seeded 9th/16th, Louis from BAM was not about to take things lying down when he took the first set 15-12.

But Wei Xiang showed that he has the mettle to continue in his progress to the next level when he took the next two sets 20-18, 15-9 in the duel that took just over an hour.

Meanwhile, Eng Ler Qi was not about to let it slip as the No. 1 in the Women’s Singles when she emerged victorious in the battle of the top pair from the BAM stable.

The 17-year-old Ler Qi, who trains under Misbun Ramdan, once again showed that she is quite capable of tidying things up in two games as she had done in the earlier rounds.

Against second-seeded Oo Shan Zi, who was the silver medallist at last year’s SUKMA in Sarawak, Ler Qi was in full control as she took just over half an hour to chalk the 15-8, 15-9 victory.

In the meantime, Dania Sofea Zaidi and Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah’s hope of winning the double in the Doubles fell short when they lost in the final of the Mixed Doubles to Loh Ziheng-Maisarah Ramdan.

In the battle of the top two pairs from BAM, Dania-Datu Anif took the first set 16-14 before the second-seeded Ziheng-Maisarah fought back for the next two sets 15-10, 16-14.

However, Dania made up for that disappointment by taking the Women’s Singles crown alongside her World Junior partner Low Zi Yu.

Dania-Zi Yu took just 20 minutes to scorch to the 15-6, 15-7 win over unranked Lee Mun-Carine Tee Xin Qi from BAM.

It was the same script for Datu Anif in the Men’s Doubles when he rode out winners alongside partner Damien Ling in straight sets over seeded 3rd/4th Heng Zi Hin (Negri Sembilan)- Ethan Oh Joon Hui (Putrajaya).

The top seed took just 21 minutes to win 15-6, 15-12.

PETRONAS National under-18 Championships 2025

RESULTS (ALL FINALS)

MIXED DOUBLES: Loh Ziheng-Maisarah Ramdan bt Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah-Dania Sofea Zaidi 14-16, 15-10, 16-14

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Eng Ler Qi bt Oo Shan Zi 15–8, 15–9

MEN’S SINGLES: Kong Wei Xiang-Louis Lee Qi Jun 12-15,

20-18, 15-9

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Dania Sofea Zaidi-Low Zi Yu bt Lee Mun-Carine Tee Xin Qi 15-6, 15-7

MEN’S DOUBLES: Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah-Damien Ling Tang Le bt Heng Zi Hin-Ethan Oh Joon Hui 15-6, 15-12

