Marc Marquez admits himself that he and Honda have “gone back to what we know” after Day 1 at the SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France, confirming what Crafar had spotted in pitlane at the Jerez Test was something similar to his old package. What are the differences that Crafar picked out? The steering head is in a slightly different position; it’s a little further away, meaning less weight is on the front of the bike. This is to due to the front tyre in 2021 being slightly different to the 2020 tyre. The swingarm pivot was lower, this means there is less chain force, which subsequently puts less load on the rear tyre when opening the throttle. In addition, the bike Marc Marquez was riding earlier today had the earlier Öhlins rear shock model, not the latest one that is available.