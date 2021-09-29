WorldSSP heads to the rollercoaster of Portimao for its tenth round of the season, with the potential for Dominique Aegerter clinching his first World Championship.

The Motul Portuguese Round for the FIM Supersport World Championship ends the run of three races in three weekends with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve hosting the tenth round of action for the WorldSSP paddock, with the title potentially to be decided across the two races, although it can only be won after Race 2.

Just two weeks after the disappointment of losing out on the MotoE™ World Cup, Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) could potentially seal the WorldSSP title on Sunday in Portimao, depending on the results of Race 1 on Saturday.

The Swiss rider is currently 62 points clear of Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) with 100 available after the conclusion of the Portuguese Round, meaning Aegerter needs to be 100 points clear after the conclusion of Sunday’s race. Both riders know the venue well from their various careers, with Odendaal claiming fourth in Portimao last year in WorldSSP as a best result while Aegerter knows it from his Moto2™ career.

Behind Aegerter and Odendaal, the battle for third continues between Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) with just a single point separating the pair. Oettl is also only 48 points behind Odendaal, with the South African rider needing to look over his shoulder in the Championship standings.

Oettl returned to the rostrum last time out in Jerez, finishing in second place, after being the rider to beat throughout the weekend until race day. The German claimed fifth and seventh in Portimao in 2020 while Gonzalez claimed second and third in the Portuguese venue when he competed in WorldSSP300, and two top-ten finishes in his debut WorldSSP campaign in Portimao last season.

3 key stats ahead of the Motul Portuguese Round

3

The most successful rider in terms of wins is Kenan Sofuoglu at 3, followed by Jules Cluzel and Andrea Locatelli at 2.

3

The record for pole positions again belongs to Sofuoglu at 3, followed by Laverty at 2. As per the wins count, 9 different riders claimed pole here.

8

The record for podium finishes belongs to Sofuoglu: 8. His best rivals are Lucas Mahias and Jules Cluzel at half of that value (4).

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 10)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (327 points)

2. Steven Odendaal (RSA) Yamaha (265 points)

3. Philipp Oettl (GER) Kawasaki (217 points)

Like this: Like Loading...