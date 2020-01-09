Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu when he coasted to a convincing win over India’s Verma Smeer here at the Axiata Arena.

Zii Jia who was in smashing form to beat Anders Antonsen from Denmark yesterday cruised to a 21-19 win in the first set before fending off a strong challenge from Verma in the second set to win 22-20.

His opponent in the quarter finals would be Shi Yu Qi, the seventh seed from China.

“It was a gruelling match. We have played each other several times before and we know each other’s game well,” Zii Jia added.