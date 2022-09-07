Marc Marquez, who finished 1.1s off the quickest time, was riding a black Repsol Honda with a new air intake, aero and downwash ducts on the side fairing, similar to what we’ve seen Ducati using for the past couple of seasons. The downwash ducts are believed to create some ground effect when the bike is on its side and help pull the bike into the ground giving more stability and more grip.

It now looks like Honda are playing with this idea. In addition, Honda have another set of new side fairings just like the Aprilia’s that have the large, bulged-out side fairing that supposedly creates some ground effect similar to the way a floor does in F1.