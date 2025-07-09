Defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) took a huge step towards a place in the semifinals of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) after beating Mongcongbulo 7-0 in the first leg, quarterfinals.In the match played at the GOR Amongrogo in Yogyakarta, BTS went ahead early in the first minute through M. Subhan Faidasa before Reza Gunawan doubled the advantage two minutes later.The score was 5-0 at the half with a double from Samuel Eko (9th and 12th minute) as Subhan added the other in the tenth minute.BTS added two more goals in the second half off Ardiansyah in the 24th minute and Firman Andriansyah in the 35th minute.Elsewhere, Fafage Vamos crushed Sadakata 5-0, Black Steel Manokwari edged Cosmo JNE 1-0 and Unggul FC beat Pangsuma 5-3. #AFF#PSSI#FFI

