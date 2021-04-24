Jacob Butterfield says the injection of experience into Melbourne Victory’s starting 11 played a telling part in his side’s 5-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Butterfield scored what proved to be the decider in a manic nine-goal thriller, putting Victory 5-1 up in the second half before a late Wanderers charge saw the visiting side move to within one goal by the full-time whistle.

The result – notched in interim boss Steve Kean’s first game in charge – sent Victory above Newcastle Jets and off the foot of the A-League table.

