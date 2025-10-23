The reigning Champion has confirmed he won’t compete again this year, targeting a return to full strength for next season.

The seven-time MotoGP World Champion was involved in a Lap 1 incident with Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) in Lombok and injured the coracoid process and ligaments in his right shoulder. He has since undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery, but he and the Ducati Lenovo Team have confirmed he won’t be back on track to compete this season – and he’ll miss the Valencia Test. The target is to return at full strength next year as he aims to take an eighth MotoGP title.

The #93 does add that celebrations for this championship aren’t over yet, however, with more to be revealed soon for fans looking to take part. He also confirms he’ll be in Valencia for the GP as a spectator to enjoy some MotoGP.

Like this: Like Loading...