Global logistics leader the latest household name to join PURE ETCR

Expanded relationship with Discovery Inc with focus on electromobility

All-new electric touring car series begins this weekend in Italy

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, is delighted to announce DHL Global Forwarding, the international freight specialist division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, as the series’ logistics partner for its inaugural season in 2021.

This exciting announcement strengthens the series’ portfolio of globally recognised partners and adds momentum to Discovery Inc’s mission of becoming the worldwide leader in the promotion of electromobility through motorsport.

DHL Global Forwarding is the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight service. With its extensive global network of forwarding experts, terminals and hubs, DHL is able to offer its customers efficient and reliable transport solutions.

Through its sustainability strategy, the organisation aims to eliminate logistics-related emissions by 2050 via a number of solutions, including the use of sustainable marine fuels to power ships for ocean freight and a push to electrify 60 per cent of last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030.

PURE ETCR will benefit from DHL’s extensive global logistics expertise and sustainable transport solutions. The use of DHL’s comprehensive ocean freight carrier network for the flyaway events helps the series to stick to its strict ‘no air freight’ policy and reduce its potential emissions impact for the journey by 90 per cent.

PURE ETCR’s race weekend’s will climax with an electrifying on-track contest in the DHL SuperFinals, where the King of Queen of the event will prove their mettle and emerge to take victory.

DHL’s iconic yellow-and-red branding will appear prominently trackside, including on PURE ETCR’s Starting Gate, set to become the centrepiece of the series’ innovative new Battle format.

With PURE ETCR’s competitors all equipped with 500kW peak power – the equivalent of 670bhp – DHL’s #onlyforthefastest motto will be the calling card for the fastest-accelerating and most powerful touring cars ever built.

Touring car racing’s all-new era gets underway at Autodromo Vallelunga, Italy, on June 18-20 and features additional events in Spain, Denmark, Hungary and South Korea.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the PURE ETCR promoter, said: “We are delighted to welcome DHL as Logistics Partner to PURE ETCR and make them the latest global brand to enter a new era of touring car racing with us. DHL has been an incredible supporter of Discovery-promoted series such as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, and it is a pleasure to now expand that relationship into PURE ETCR. Discovery, through its promotion of PURE ETCR and – from 2023 the FIA Electric GT Championship – has a mission to firmly establish electric motorsport on a global level and teach people about the benefits of electromobility while DHL shares our belief in electricity as a power source and sustainability in a wider sense. It was the first logistics company to commit to zero-emissions targets and has taken concrete steps towards this with the electrification of key areas of their supply network. I can’t wait to see who is crowned the first DHL Finals winner when we begin our first season at Vallelunga in June.”

Thomas George, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Europe, Global Head of Marketing and Sales said: “Racing has always been a driver for technological innovation when it comes to efficiency and safety. With the first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, PURE ETCR are driving electromobility to a new level. This series will make the new racing format a strong ambassador for alternative drives and trigger the necessary shift towards more sustainable transportation. We are happy to support PURE ETCR in their mission with our logistics expertise as it reflects our own mission to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

