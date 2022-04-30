All-electric Gen3 race car revealed to public for the first time at the Yacht Club de Monaco ahead of this weekend’s Monaco E-Prix, a highlight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season
Disruptive design inspired by the aerodynamic form of a fighter jet
The fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built
Specifically designed for wheel-to-wheel racing on high-speed street circuits
Performance upgrades installed via software updates into the Gen3 advanced operating system
The world’s first net zero carbon race car in the world’s first net zero carbon sport
Debuts in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
The future of all-electric high-performance motorsport has been revealed by Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) at the Yacht Club de Monaco where the third-generation Formula E race car was officially unveiled to the public.
The Gen3 is the world’s first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing. It will debut in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where some of the world’s greatest manufacturers race wheel-to-wheel on the streets of iconic global cities.
Developed by engineers and sustainability experts at the FIA and Formula E, the Gen3 is the pinnacle of high performance, efficiency and sustainability. Designed to show the world that high performance and sustainability can powerfully co-exist without compromise, the Gen3 pioneers cutting-edge technologies that will make the transfer from race to road.
While aerodynamic development programs have been central to driving incremental improvement in motorsport for decades, the launch of the Gen3 propels software engineering forwards as a new battleground for motorsport innovation and competition. Performance upgrades to the Gen3 will be delivered as software updates directly to the advanced operating system built into the car.
Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the FIA to race the new Gen3 in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with pre-season testing this winter. They are: DS Automobiles (France); Jaguar (UK); Mahindra Racing (India); Maserati (Italy); NIO 333 (UK / China); Nissan (Japan); Porsche (Germany).
Design, engineering and production innovations for the Gen3 race car include:
Performance:
- Fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph.
- Most efficient formula racing car ever with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
- Around 95% power efficiency from an electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP), compared to approximately 40% for an internal combustion engine.
- First-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
- Ultra-high speed charging capability of 600kW for additional energy during a race, almost double the power of the most advanced commercial chargers in the world.
- The first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes with the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.
