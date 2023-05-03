Presidents Cup and PGA TOUR officials today announced 17-time PGA TOUR winner Jim Furyk has been named captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which will be staged at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 24-29, 2024. Furyk joins Canada’s Mike Weir, who was named captain of the International Team in November 2022.

Furyk, who will make his debut as captain of the U.S. Team, has appeared in seven Presidents Cups (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011) and holds a 20-10-3 all-time record. He competed in the event’s only previous visit to Royal Montreal in 2007, posting a 3-2 record with two of his wins coming with Tiger Woods as his partner.

In his final start as a playing participant in 2011 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, he delivered a perfect 5-0-0 record – the fourth player in Presidents Cup history at the time to do so – that led to a 19-15 win over the International Team. Furyk qualified for the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea but was unable to compete due to a wrist injury.

In addition to his years of experience competing in the Presidents Cup, Furyk also served as a Presidents Cup captain’s assistant twice, for Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017. In 2018, he guided the United States as captain at the Ryder Cup.

“Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept,” said Furyk.

“Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. Team Captain is quite remarkable.”

Furyk is the 10th U.S. Team captain, joining the likes of Davis Love III (2022), Tiger Woods (2019), Steve Stricker (2017), Jay Haas (2015), Fred Couples (2013, 2011, 2009), Jack Nicklaus (2007, 2005, 2003, 1998), Ken Venturi (2000), Arnold Palmer (1996) and Hale Irwin (1994).

“Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA TOUR during his remarkable career,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain’s assistant, it’s fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of U.S. Team Captain.”

After turning professional in 1992, Furyk won his first PGA TOUR title at the 1995 Shriners Children’s Open and went on to capture 16 additional victories including the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields Country Club; back-to-back wins at the RBC Canadian Open in 2006 and 2007; and the FedExCup in 2010. At the 2016 Travelers Championship, Furyk set the PGA TOUR’s all-time record with a final-round 58 at TPC River Highlands.

The Pennsylvania native, who now resides in Jacksonville, Florida, currently competes on PGA TOUR Champions after turning 50 in 2020. That year, Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA TOUR Champions starts after defeating Retief Goosen by two strokes at The Ally Challenge, followed by a playoff victory over Jerry Kelly at the PURE Insurance Championship.

In 2016, Furyk was named the recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

“Jim’s long-standing career speaks volumes to his incredible success as both a player and a leader, each making him an exceptional choice to captain the U.S. Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup,” said Presidents Cup Executive Director Ryan Hart.

“We have received remarkable support from partners and fans throughout Canada and we know his presence in this event will only add to that enthusiasm. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jim, Tabitha and his family to Montreal for what will be another incredible chapter of the Presidents Cup.”

Founded in 1873, The Royal Montreal Golf Club is the oldest club in North America. Its Blue Course was designed by Dick Wilson and updated by Rees Jones in 2004 and 2005. In addition to hosting the Presidents Cup, Royal Montreal also held the RBC Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014.

“Royal Montreal holds some unforgettable memories for me, as I know it does for so many other players and fans that witnessed the 2007 Presidents Cup,” said Furyk.

“The golf course is a perfect setting for match play, and I know the passionate Canadian golf fans will create an amazing atmosphere onsite, delivering an extremely special iteration of the event.”

For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com

Like this: Like Loading...