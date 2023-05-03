Needless to say, it was Bagnaia who came away from the weekend having scored the most points with Italian snatching nine in the Sprint and 25 in the race to bag a total of 34 towards his Championship campaign. With the previous Championship leader of Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) only managing to score one point in Jerez with a 9th place finish in the Sprint before a crash in the GP race, Bagnaia now sits pretty at the top with 22 points to the VR46 rider.