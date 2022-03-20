Gabriel Quak’s late penalty gave defending champions Lion City Sailors the valuable one point in their 1-1 draw against Albirex Niigata in the 2022 AIA Singapore Premier League.

In the battle between last season’s top two sides, it was Albirex who went ahead off Daichi Omori’s superb left-footed shot at the end of an exhilarating first half.

And just when Albirex thought they had the game in the bag, a late penalty was converted by Gabriel settled matters as both teams walked away with the one point.

“I am delighted the boys did everything on the pitch. And they were trying to do what we did in training. And our performance was different from the last couple of games,” said Kim Do-hoon, head coach of Lion City Sailors.

With the draw, Albirex remained second while Sailors are third.

In the meantime, leaders Tanjong Pagar failed to pick up the full points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Geylang International.

Following a first-half deadlock, Reo Nishiguchi sprang Tanjong Pagar forward in the 63rd minute before Geylang International then drew level through Hazzuwan Halim in the 74th minute.

#AFF

#FAS

Pictures Courtesy #SPL

