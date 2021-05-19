The most beautiful electric-cycling tour in the world has just completed its first full week of racing
10 unforgettable stages that saw riders set off from Turin (Italy’s very first Capital city), on the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the unification of the country, to Foligno, in the Umbria region, where, in 1472, the first edition of Dante Alighieri’s Divina Commedia was printed (this year also marks the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death). So far, it’s been a journey through Italy’s most stunning locations: anyone would envy it!
The tour started in the Piedmont region, which hosted the first three stages. First Turin, then the Monferrato hills and, in Stage 3, the natural wonders of the Langhe – a territory that is also famous for being the birthplace of writers like Cesare Pavese da Santo Stefano Belbo, and Beppe Fenoglio, from Alba, author of “Il Partigiano Johnny”. Piedmont is the place to be for wine, books and views – better if experienced while touring it by bike. The Giro-E then began its descent towards the south of the country, coming to its first uphill arrival in Sestola, during Stage 4.
A flat stage followed, which saw riders going from Faenza to Cattolica. Then it was time for a crescendo of climbs: the mountain-top finish in Ascoli Piceno (Stage 6 – first four-star stage), as well as Stage 9 (Sulmona-Campo Felice – second four-star stage of the Giro-E 2021), with its 97.5 kilometers and its unprecedented and legendary finish on gravel in Rocca di Cambio. While Stage 10 (Rieti-Foligno), just before the first rest day of the tour (Tuesday 18 May), featured an easier, though still breathtaking, course.
So far, participants have ridden 790 kilometers, with 11,400 meters of elevation gain: we are halfway through a long Electric Grand Tour (a total of 1,540 kilometers, and 25,500 meters of elevation gain) where e-bikes are really shining – especially Bianchi’s Aria e-Road, the official bike of the Giro-E 2021.
Participants at the Giro-E experience it all: from the beautiful landscapes, to excellent food and wine, unique routes, the safest of roads (the roads that the Giro-E crosses are closed to traffic), the chance to ride on the very same days and roads upon which the Giro d’Italia takes place, going through the same experiences of the professional cyclists at the race – the team presentation, the finish line and the awards’ ceremony on stage (the latter is for team captains only).
But most of all, participants also get the unique opportunity to compete alongside great champions and former professional cyclists, whom they can ask for advice and anecdotes. This year, Francesco Moser, Max Lelli, Andrea Tafi, Moreno Moser, Roberto Ferrari, Amedeo Tabini, Patrick Martini and Andrea Ferrigato are all riding as team captains, bringing joy and experience to their fellow teammates.
A truly green event, like its name suggests, this year’s Giro-E can count on several partners and initiatives that will tackle important themes like sustainability, smart mobility and environmental issues
Banca Mediolanum, for instance, will sponsor Ride Green (title sponsor), the sustainability project that focuses on the recycling, monitoring and tracing of all waste produced during the race, to protect the areas crossed by the Corsa Rosa. This year, Ride Green will also include a sister project called Regala un Albero (gift a tree), which aims to compensate for all CO 2 emissions produced by the Giro by planting 1200 new trees in a 300-hectare area located in the heart of the Sila, one of Europe’s greenest areas.
Trenitalia also seeks to fight for a cleaner and more sustainable world, as a matter of fact it has been the very first sponsor of the Maglia Verde-Ride Green, a symbol of the importance of environmental issues. Banca Mediolanum will donate a tree for each rider participating in the Giro d’Italia, for a total of 184 trees.
Jersey amd next stages of the Giro-E
JERSEYS
Maglia Arancio (orange) – Enit-Agenzia Nazionale del Turismo // General Classification Emika – E-Powers
Maglia Viola (purple) – Enel X // Points Classification Emika – E-Powers
Maglia Verde-Ride Green (green) – Trenitalia // Prova Speciale Classification Emika – E-Powers
Maglia Rossa (red) – ACI // Consistency Classification Emika – E-Powers
Maglia Bianca (white) – Intimissimi Uomo // Young Riders’ Classification ENIT – Agenzia Nazionale Turismo
Maglia Gialla (yellow) – Cuore // Master Classification Fly Cycling Team – CDI
TEAMS
ENIT – Agenzia Nazionale del Turismo
Toyota
Trenitalia
Randstad eCycling
Fly Cycling Team/CDI
Banca Mediolanum
Valsir
RCS Sport
Emika-Powers
THE NEXT STAGES
Stage 12 20 May PONTASSIEVE – BAGNO DI ROMAGNA 96.1km
Stage 13 21 May OSTIGLIA – VERONA 75.9km
Stage 14 22 May MANIAGO – MONTE ZONCOLAN 94.1km
Stage 15 23 May AQUILEIA – GORIZIA 74.2km
Stage 16 24 May CANAZEI – CORTINA D’AMPEZZO 70.7km
Stage 17 26 May TRENTO – SEGA DI ALA 56.7km
Stage 18 27 May CASALPUSTERLENGO – STRADELLA 86.6km
Stage 19 28 May STRESA – ALPE DI MERA (Valsesia) 72.6km
Stage 20 29 May MADESIMO – VALLE SPLUGA – ALPE MOTTA 31.5km
Stage 21 30 May SESTO SAN GIOVANNI – MILANO TISSOT ITT 10.6km
THE PARTNERS
ENIT sponsor Maglia Arancio; Enel X sponsor Maglia Viola; ACI sponsor Maglia Rossa; Intimissimi Uomo sponsor Maglia Bianca; Cuore sponsor Maglia Gialla; Trenitalia sponsor Maglia Verde-Ride Green; Bianchi Official Bike; Toyota Official Car; NamedSport Official Nutrition; Yamaha Official Scooter; Tissot Official Time Keeper; Kask & Koo Eyewear Official Supplier; Astoria Official Wine; Valmora Official Water; San Gabriel Official Beer; Castelli Official Jersey; Shimano Offic