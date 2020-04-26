Maximilian Guenther wins on the online streets of Hong Kong in the opening round of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF

– BMW i Andretti Motorsport race winner continues strong form shown during the test event in Monaco last weekend to top the driver standings

– Joshua Rogers snatches victory from under the nose of Petar Brljak with a late lunge on the penultimate lap in the first Challenge Grid race in Hong Kong