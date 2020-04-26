Maximilian Guenther wins on the online streets of Hong Kong in the opening round of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF
– BMW i Andretti Motorsport race winner continues strong form shown during the test event in Monaco last weekend to top the driver standings  
– Joshua Rogers snatches victory from under the nose of Petar Brljak with a late lunge on the penultimate lap in the first Challenge Grid race in Hong Kong
To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER
“I am really happy with the win today. It was not an easy race, as I did not manage to start from pole position and the first few corners were really tight. Then I was in second place for the first few laps until Stoffel made a mistake and I could take control of the race and secure the win. When the damage is turned up it is definitely something you need to consider and concentrate not to throw away the race! We are all competitive and want to win, even if it is online.”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
JOSHUA ROGERS
“What a race! It was pretty crazy right from the beginning. I tried to capitalise as best I could and bide my time. I probably pushed a little bit too hard early on and so I was struggling towards the end of the race. But then I had the opportunity to pounce on Petar and I took my chance at Turn 6.”
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Maximilian Guenther
15:10.011s
(25)
2
Nick Cassidy
+1.833s
(19)
3
Pascal Wehrlein
+3.855s
(15)
4
Robin Frijns
+11.264s
(12)
5
Stoffel Vandoorne
+13.491s
(11)
6
Oliver Rowland
+19.090s
(8)
7
Oliver Turvey
+19.852s
(6)
8
Felipe Massa
+23.132s
(4)
9
Jerome D’Ambrosio
+28.764s
(2)
10
Alexander Sims
+29.571s
(1)
11
Ma Qing Hua
+32.147s
12
Neel Jani
+34.440s
13
Nico Mueller
13 Laps
14
Edoardo Mortara
12 Laps
15
Daniel Abt
11 Laps
16
Brendon Hartley
10 Laps
17
Mitch Evans
9 Laps
18
Sebastien Buemi
8 Laps
19
Antonio Felix da Costa
7 Laps
20
Andre Lotterer
6 Laps
21
James Calado
5 Laps
22
Jean-Eric Vergne
4 Laps
23
Nyck de Vries
3 Laps
24
Lucas di Grassi
DNS
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
25
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
15
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
12
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
11
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
8
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
6
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
0
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
0
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
0
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
0
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
Envision Virgin Racing
31
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
26
Mahindra Racing
17
Mercedes-Benz EQ
11
Nissan e.dams
8
NIO 333
6
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
GEOX DRAGON
0
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
DS TECHEETAH
0
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR