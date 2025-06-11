Low Zi Yu and Auni Fatihin Azuan maintained their consistency to remain in the hunt for both titles in the Girls’ Under-16 Singles and Doubles of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) Finals 2025 at the Kelantan Badminton Association Hall in Kota Bahru.

Zi Yu, who emerged as the youngest ever finalist at the World Junior Championships last October, notched her third win in Group A of the Girls’ U16 Singles today by beating Perak’s Low Hui Yein 21-7, 21-13 today.

The Johor-lass had earlier beaten Annabell Gan Tze Zhen from Melaka 21-10, 16-21, 21-13 on the first day of competition before beating Selangor’s Kiera Wong Yin Xuen 14-21, 21-10, 21-15 yesterday.

In Group B, Auni Fatihin kept up with the pace to shut down all her opponents in straight sets where today, she took just 18 minutes to crush Airis Alisha Azizi from Perlis 21-4, 21-11.

Earlier, the 15-year-old from Johor had finished off Ruyi Teh from Putrajaya 21-17, 21-9 and then Selangor’s Cheah Yu Xuan 21-19, 21-8.

Auni Fatihin then alongside Zi yu put up a stronger performance in Group B of the Girls’ U16 Doubles to show that their win of the second leg AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2025 was no fluke.

Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu had started their campaign in Group B with a straight set victory over another Johor duo Chen Siew Siew-Nur Syasya Safrina Khairul Anuar 21-10, 21-11 on Tuesday.

And yesterday, Auni Fatihin Azuan-Zi Yu scored their second win in Group B by beating Terengganu’s Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari-Nur Darwisya Shafiyyah Mohd Nor 21-10, 21-7.

Today, Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu put up another stellar performance to overcome R. Loshini-Hwee Ling Leong from Putrajaya in just over half an hour.

Auni Fatihin-Zi Yu recorded another straight set victory 21-15, 21-14.

