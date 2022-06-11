Vietnam Under-18 women’s head coach Akira Ijiri said that he has “complete faith in the players” as they head into the AFF U18 Women’s Championship next month in Indonesia.

It is the first time that the AFF are hosting the U18 Women’s Championship with nine teams set to do battle from 22 July to 4 August 2022.

“I have complete faith in the players. They have a lot of potential with many of them having previously played with the youth teams. I’ve worked with the players for a while and they have been learning very quickly,” said Ijiri.

The team is currently in training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in Hanoi, with plans for an overseas stint in the second half of the month.

“We will organise internal training sessions and where we have also sent out invitations to some clubs (for friendly games),” he added.

“Vietnamese football has recently achieved certain achievements. Undeniably, these achievements have brought more attention to the players, and also created a lot of positivity and inspiration for young athletes.”

