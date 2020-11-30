Tampines Rovers trounced Albirex Niigata 4-1 to go top of the AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2020.

And the win could not have come at a more pivotal moment for Tampines as the SPL head to the finish line with just two matches left on the card.

While Tomoyuki Doi slammed the lead on 37 minutes for Albirex to lead 1-0 at the break, the second half would be an all-Tampines show when they struck in four goals for the well-deserved win.

Boris Kopitovic first equalised via a close-range header in the 48th minute as centreback Amirul Adli lashed home a superb half-volley to put them ahead in the 57th minute and then Kopitovic again with a 62nd minute rebound to put the score at 3-1 in favour of Tampines.

Substitute Taufik Suparno then rounded things off two minutes to the end for Tampines to go one point clear at the top.

In the meantime, third-placed Lion City Sailors swept aside Young Lions 4-0 to keep up the pressure at the top of the standings.

Arshad Shamim gave the Sailors the lead after 35 minutes as a Song Uiyoung penalty six minutes later put the Sailors 2-0 in front at the breather.

Arshad was one again in the thick of it in the 55th minute when he finished off the cross from Gabriel Quak for his second and the Sailors’ third.

Quak then finished from close range in the 73rd minute for the Sailors to pick up the full three points.

AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

Balestier Khalsa beat Geylang International 2-0

Hougang United beat Tanjong Pagar United 3-2

Lion City Sailors beat Young Lions beat 4-0

Tampines Rovers beat Albirex Niigata 4-1

#AFF

#FAS

#SPL

