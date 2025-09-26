Atiruj Winaicharoenchai made three birdies in his last four holes, including on the tough par-4 ninth of the Taiwan Golf & Country Club, to increase his lead to two shots at the halfway stage of the US$1million Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

The bounceback came after a double-bogey six on the third hole – his 12th – and helped him shoot a two-under-par 70. That gave him a two-round total of seven-under 137.

Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Australia’s Scott Hend, who is looking to become the oldest player to win on the Asian Tour, both shot 68s to reach 5-under total, while another Thai star, Rattanon Wannasrichan also shot a 68 and moved to solo fourth place at -4. Korea’s Jeunghun Wang (69) rounded up the top-5 at three-under.

Italy’s Gabriele De Barba (71), a recent champion on the Asian Development Tour in Chinese Taipei; Thai duo of Nitithorn Thippong (70) and Jazz Janewattananond (75); Chen Yi-tong (71), the best placed among the local players and Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig (68) were tied sixth at one-under.

Atiruj, a 25-year-old from Bangkok, has never won on the Asian Tour and his career-best finish is a tied fifth place at this year’s International Series Japan presented by Moutai.

“I have once led an Asian Tour event after 54 holes, but this is the first time I have the halfway lead. I don’t care too much about lead as long as I am in contention,” said Atiruj.

“I had a few opportunities on the first nine, which is the back nine of the golf course. Made a big mistake on the third hole. Hit it in the jungle, hit the second over the green into the bunker, and then hit it over the green again. So, I was four-on and two-putted.

“On the last hole, I just wanted to make a par. I would have been happy with that and just head to tomorrow’s round. But I hit a good drive and then hit a second shot to six feet and made the putt. If it had not gone in, it would still have been a good finish for me.”

Speaking on the playing conditions, Arituj added: “It wasn’t as windy as yesterday, but the pins were very tough. Most of them were tucked. You really had to hit some good shots to have a birdie chance.”

Hend, who turned 52 on August 15 and is currently leading the Order of Merit on the European Legends Tour, showed that age was just a number as he matched the day’s lowest round of 68.

Winner of the tournament in 2013, if the Aussie wins again this week, he will set the new record of the oldest player to win on the Asian Tour. It is currently in the name of India’s Mukesh Kumar, who triumphed at the 2016 Panasonic Open India at the age of 51 years and 126 days.

After winning Jose Maria Olazabal’s seniors’ tournament in Spain, Hend flew to Chinese Taipei and was on top of the leaderboard after nine holes of Yeangder TPC before making five bogeys and a quintuple on his last hole. But the 2016 Order of Merit champion showed it was nothing more than a minor blip.

“I was jet-lagged coming from Spain. I’d never seen the golf course before, and then I did not realise until I got there that I actually had the wrong golf ball. So, it just didn’t add up to a good week. But look, you can’t win every week. I won the week before. I just had a rough week last week that I’d put down to not sleeping well, and I am pleased to feel a bit more rested this week,” said Hend, who started with back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes.

“I played the same as yesterday. Just had a little less wind today. Bogey-bogey is never a good way to start a round, but I have played this course so many times. You have to be patient here.

“I enjoy playing here on the Asian Tour. I want to win more here. It’s hard for me to come and play here as much as before. I’m trying to play three Tours at the moment. It is very difficult. But let’s see what the weekend holds.”

Playing in the afternoon, when the winds had calmed down a lot, Suradit made five birdies and a solitary bogey on the 11th hole. That included a chip-in birdie on the par-3 17th hole, after he sprayed his tee shot.

“I just felt lucky when I came in the morning to see there was not that much wind,” said the 2019 champion. “I felt good about the game and I really like this golf course. Overall, a good day.”



This is the 39th edition of the tournament, which has been a part of the Asian Tour schedule since 2000.

Scores after round 2 of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters being played at the par 72, 6963 Yards Tamsui Course course (am – denotes amateur):

137 – Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 67-70.

139 – Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 71-68, Scott Hend (AUS) 71-68.

140 – Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 72-68.

141 – Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 72-69.

143 – Gabriele De Barba (ITA) 72-71, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 73-70, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 68-75, Chen Yi-tong (TWN) 72-71, Ahmad Baig (PAK) 75-68.

144 – Christopher Hickman (USA) 76-68, Nick Voke (NZL) 72-72.

145 – Poosit Supupramai (THA) 72-73, Tsai Shang-kai (TWN) 72-73, Tsai Tsung-yu (TWN) 72-73, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 73-72, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 75-70, George Kneiser (USA) 70-75.

146 – Liu Yu-jui (TWN) 75-71, Hung Chao-hsin (TWN) 72-74, Ryan Peake (AUS) 77-69, Travis Smyth (AUS) 75-71, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 76-70, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 76-70, Wang Wei-hsuan (TWN) 76-70, M.J. Maguire (USA) 74-72, Liu Yung-hua (TWN) 73-73.

147 – Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA) 74-73, Eduard Rousaud (ESP) 75-72, Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 71-76, Ekpharit Wu (THA) 74-73, Huang Yi-tseng (TWN) 74-73, Warun Ieamgaew (THA) 73-74, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 74-73, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 75-72.

148 – Su Ching-hung (TWN) 75-73, Yuvraj Sandhu (IND) 74-74, Austen Truslow (USA) 75-73, Poom Saksansin (THA) 74-74, Shunichiro Morioka (JPN) 75-73, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 73-75, Takumi Murakami (JPN) 74-74, Danthai Boonma (THA) 73-75, Micah Shin (USA) 76-72, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 75-73, Hsieh Chi-hsien (TWN) 75-73.

149 – Ervin Chang (MAS) 73-76, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 75-74, Joel Stalter (FRA) 71-78, Justin Quiban (PHI) 77-72, Jose Toledo (GTM) 75-74, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 75-74, Ho Yu-cheng (TWN) 79-70, Hung Chien-yao (TWN) 77-72, Hsieh Ting-wei (TWN) 72-77, Jonathan Wijono (INA) 75-74.

150 – Yeh Chia-yin (TWN) 80-70, Shinichi Mizuno (JPN) 73-77, Lee Chieh-po (TWN) 75-75, Prom Meesawat (THA) 75-75, Sihwan Kim (USA) 77-73, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 74-76, Tseng Tzu-hao (TWN) 75-75, Manav Shah (USA) 74-76, Jack Thompson (AUS) 76-74, Dominic Foos (GER) 78-72, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 78-72, Lu Wei-chih (TWN) 74-76, Steve Lewton (ENG) 76-74.

151 – Tawit Polthai (THA) 79-72, Lin Jiu-you (am, TWN) 76-75, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 77-74, Viraj Madappa (IND) 82-69, Huang Chi (TWN) 74-77, Shotaro Ban (USA) 80-71, Kao Teng (TWN) 77-74.

152 – Roberto Lebrija (MEX) 77-75, Liu Yen-hung (TWN) 76-76, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 72-80, Huang Hsiang-hao (TWN) 78-74, Xiao Bowen (CHN) 75-77, Chang Wei-lun (TWN) 80-72, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 73-79, Todd Sinnott (AUS) 74-78, Sean Ramos (PHI) 73-79.

153 – Shiv Kapur (IND) 76-77, Shen Wei-cheng (TWN) 78-75, Jed Morgan (AUS) 75-78, Matthew Cheung (HKG) 77-76, Lin Yung-lung (TWN) 73-80, KP Lin (TWN) 78-75, He Chin-hung (TWN) 77-76, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 75-78.

154 – Dodge Kemmer (USA) 78-76, Rahil Gangjee (IND) 80-74, Denzel Ieremia (NZL) 79-75, S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) 79-75, Chase Koepka (USA) 81-73.

155 – Wang Hsi-an (TWN) 77-78.

156 – Yu Sung-po (TWN) 75-81, Hsieh Tung-hung (TWN) 78-78, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 79-77, Brett Rankin (AUS) 77-79, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 77-79, Chen Ting-Yu (TWN) 78-78.

157 – Hsieh Cheng-wei (am, TWN) 82-75.

158 – Liao Ting-yi (am, TWN) 80-78, Kelvin Si (MAC) 79-79.

159 – Rashid Khan (IND) 77-82, Nathaniel C.Lee (am, USA) 78-81.

160 – Jakkanat Inmee (THA) 76-84, Shapiyate Mako (TWN) 81-79.

161 – Hsu Chih-kai (TWN) 79-82, Chang Tse-yu (TWN) 80-81, Lu Sun-yi (TWN) 81-80.

163 – Bobby Bai (CHN) 86-77.

164 – Lo Yung-cheng (am, TWN) 82-82, Lawry Flynn (AUS) 85-79.

167 – Lin Hsin-yu (am, TWN) 83-84.

170 – Joseph Miau (am, USA) 88-82.

END.

+5 (149) was the final cut, 56 players made the cut

Yuta Yoshikuwa, Japan – RT

Chan Shih-chang, Taiwan – RT

Charles Porter, USA – RT

Pawin Ingkhapradit, Thailand – RT

Yeh Yu-chen, Taiwan – RT

Sampson Zheng, China – WD

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij, Thailand – WD

Tanapat Pichaikool, Thailand – DQ

Like this: Like Loading...