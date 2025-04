The Vietnam Futsal women’s team was victorious in their first friendly in their training stint in Japan.The Vietnam Futsal women’s team emerged 2-0 winners over Fugador Sumida Ladies FC.In the high-paced match, Thanh Ngân found the back of the net twice in the third and eighth minutes to give the win to the visitors.“They played with high intensity and continuously pushed the pace of the match,” said Vietnam Futsal women’s head coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng. #AFF

