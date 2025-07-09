Philippines Women’s national team head coach Mark Torcaso was more than pleased with the team’s performance when they qualified for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup as qualifying Group G winners.Other than raking in the full nine points from three matches played, the Philippines girls also did not concede a single goal.“We set out a goal and a target to qualify, to win all the games, but it was very important for us not just to win the games, it was also important that we didn’t concede and we wanted to score as many goals as possible,” said Torcaso.“We achieved that, and we not only achieved that by doing the targets we set, but we also played very well, particularly in the first two games.”The Philippines started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia, then a 6-0 victory over host Cambodia and narrowly overcoming Hong Kong 1-0. “We will be bringing a lot of our good young players to the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 tournament,” he added.The plan for the next six months is to make sure that some of those good young players are ready to play in a senior competition in the Asian Cup 2026 in Australia.” #AFF

