FIFA have now announced their new member association distribution model for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, with a financial contribution specifically earmarked for all players at the tournament.

Under this ground-breaking new model, Participating Member Associations (PMAs) will receive record distributions to support football development in their countries, while all participating players will receive guaranteed remuneration for their achievements at the tournament.

The initiative marks another concrete step taken by FIFA to develop women’s football and ensure players receive a fair deal, a commitment FIFA hopes sets a standard across the industry, from broadcasters to governments and beyond.

Participating Member Association Allocation (Per PMA)

Final Position USD Group stage 1,560,000 Round of 16 1,870,000 Quarter Final 2,180,000 4th Place 2,455,000 3rd Place 2,610,000 2nd Place 3,015,000 Champions 4,290,000 Financial Allocation (Per Player)

Stage of Tournament USD Group stage 30,000 Round of 16 60,000 Quarter Final 90,000 4th place 165,000 3rd place 180,000 2nd Place 195,000 Champions 270,000

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each individual player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can now fully rely on remuneration for their efforts as they progress through the tournament. The captain that ultimately lifts the iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on 20 August 2023 in Sydney will receive USD 270,000, as will each of her 22 teammates.” “The global salary of women’s professional footballers is approximately USD 14,000 annually so the amounts allocated under this unprecedented new distribution model will have a real and meaningful impact on the lives and careers of these players. Beyond this, all member associations will also receive a record financial distribution based on their performance, which they can use to reinvest back into football in their countries and which we believe will help to propel the women’s game even further.” FIFPro President, David Aganzo, said ensuring all players at the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be supported with guaranteed remuneration was a major milestone for football and women’s sport. “FIFPRO are very pleased with the steps taken by FIFA in establishing this guaranteed player payment mechanism. The key behind the success of this model is that it is universally applied, and is fair, which is what female footballers tell us they want above all else. We see this as only the beginning of what will be a transformational journey for the women’s professional football landscape together with FIFA”. In addition to the introduction of the player payment model, FIFA have already confirmed the provision of the same conditions and service levels as were provided to the PMAs at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. FIFA’s total investment in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM is budgeted to exceed USD 500m. – www.fifa.com

