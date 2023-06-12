Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad had a fabulous outing in Seremban in Group B of the Second Leg of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023 that ended on Sunday

The Sabah lass upstaged top seed Jola Lim Zi Yu to win the Under-16 Girls’ Singles title in emphatic fashion with a straight set 21-13, 21-14 victory.

The duo then gave Sabah further reason to rejoice when they captured the U16 Girls’ Doubles crown after beating top pair Nurin Zahirah Haizal-Rachel Tan Jin En from Kedah 21-18, 21-23, 21-14.

In the meantime in the U16 Boys’ Singles, top seed Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah from Sabah was stretched to the rubber by second-seeded Muhammad Nur Azhar Zunaide before winning the title 21-16, 21-23, 21-14.

Datu Anif Isaac then partnered Hymns Isaiah Shim to take the title in the U16 Boys’ Doubles as they maintained their status as the top pair with a 12-21, 21-15, 21-16 win over fourth-ranked duo Ethan Oh Joon Hui-Damien Ling Tang Le from Selangor.

SECOND LEG OF THE AFFIN-100PLUS JUNIOR ELITE TOUR 2023 – GROUP B

RESULTS

UNDER-12

BOYS’ SINGLES: Yeoh Zhen Hong bt Muhammad Darwisy Al-Qhardawi B Mohd Syaharin 21-14, 21-10

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah-Syahmi Rizq Senawing bt Carson Fong Carson-Yeoh Zhen Hong 21-12, 22-20

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Lau Xin En bt Tan Jing Er 21-15, 21-11

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Lee Han Ning-Lim En Yu bt Lau Xin En-Tan Jing Er 21-19, 21-13

UNDER-14

BOYS’ SINGLES: Jack Yak Ka Hei bt Kerwin Soh Jun Vui 21-12, 21-11

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Edwin Soong Pei Xuan-Muhammad Iqbal Yusuf bt Fahriz Iqbal Mustadi-Muhammad Khairie Keplie 21-23, 21-17, 21-15

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Lim Ke Xuan-Loshini A/P Ramesh Loshini 14-21-17, 21-17

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Loshini A/P Ramesh-Foo Kai Xin bt Mahalakshmi A/P Araventhan-Hwee Ling Leong 15-21, 22-20, 21-15

UNDER-16

BOYS’ SINGLES: Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah bt Muhammad Nur Azhar Zunaide 21-16, 21-23, 21-14

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah-Hymns Isaiah Shim-Ethan oh Joon Hui Ethan Oh-Damien Ling Tang Le 12-21, 21-15, 21-16

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad bt Jola Lim Zi Yu 21-13, 21-14

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Jola Lim Zi Yu-Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad- Nurin Zahirah Haizal-Rachel Tan Jin En 21-18, 21-23, 21-14

Like this: Like Loading...