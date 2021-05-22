First stage win at the Giro for Giacomo Nizzolo, who now no longer holds the record for the most top 3 stage finishes without ever winning (16). This record now passes to Pietro Rimoldi (14).

It’s the second time that Edoardo Affini has finished second at this year’s race. Affini was the fastest finisher behind his compatriot Filippo Ganna in the inaugural time trial in Turin.

With Egan Bernal’s fifth Maglia Rosa, Colombia can now boast a total of 20 days in the lead of the Giro d’Italia. Only Nairo Quintana has more than Bernal: 9.

Speaking at the press conference, the stage winner Giacomo Nizzolo said: “I confirm that this win gives a lot of meaning to my career. For sure, looking back at the stage to Turin [in 2016], I felt it belonged to me but the judges decided otherwise. On several occasions I thought I could have won and I made mistakes but I knew I had the potential to win at the Giro d’Italia as well as elsewhere. Today it wasn’t the most suitable finish for me. I prefer the technical finales. Edoardo Affini was my point of reference for this 3km straight line at the finish. As he moved to the right side, I reacted. I took the risk of losing in order to win.”

The Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal said: “It would have been better to stay in bed in terms of recovering from previous stages but I recovered a bit today as it was a quiet day. Everyone wanted this kind of a stage scenario today. In my opinion, the Giro still has a long way to go. I have a little bit of an advantage but everything can happen in this race. It’s necessary to keep my feet on the ground. I have to stay calm to not lose the top spot. I just know about the Monte Zoncolan that anyone who’s got the legs can make a difference in the last 3km.”