Opel enters the championship at the beginning of the new GEN4 era.

The German brand will compete as ‘Opel GSE Formula E Team’ showcasing its all-electric GSE models.

Opel’s entry was announced by Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds and Opel CEO Florian Huettl at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s race in Spain.

The announcement further cements Stellantis’ manufacturer involvement in Formula E for the GEN4 era and beyond.

Opel has announced its entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for Season 13 (2026/27) – the beginning of the GEN4 era.

Named the ‘Opel GSE Formula E Team’, the Rüsselsheim-based organisation is taking its commitment to electric motorsport to the next level, while showcasing its all-electric GSE models. As a German brand with a long motorsport tradition and success in rallying, touring cars and endurance racing, Opel is now bringing its technical expertise to the world’s fastest-growing racing series.

The news was officially announced by Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds and Opel CEO Florian Huettl at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s race in Spain.

“We are delighted to welcome Opel as a new factory team in Formula E,” said Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E. “As a strong German brand with distinctive engineering expertise and a fresh, bold image, Opel brings a long and storied history in motorsport and a new dynamic to the starting grid. Opel’s commitment also shows the importance of Formula E for global car manufacturers in the transition to electric mobility.”

“Joining Formula E marks a new milestone for Opel on our journey towards an electric future,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “With Formula E moving to GEN4 cars as of the coming season, we see this as the ideal time to join this exciting, all-electric racing competition. Our Opel GSE Formula E Team will show what our brand stands for: German engineering, bold design and electrified performance, attributes that also apply to Opel’s fully-electric GSE models such as the Mokka GSE and soon the new Corsa GSE.”

GEN4 marks the biggest leap in performance in the history of the championship. The all-electric race cars will achieve a peak output of up to 600 kW (816 hp) in qualifying and ATTACK MODE – a whopping 250 kW (340 hp) more than before. In addition, the fourth generation of vehicles has permanent instead of temporary all-wheel drive, which will provide significantly more grip.

Opel’s motorsport department, led by Opel GSE Formula E Team Principal and Motorsport Director Jörg Schrott, has already been established and is preparing for the German brand’s entry into the championship. A team of vehicle, development and strategy engineers and operational management is already preparing for the start of the season.

Opel has decades of experience in classic top-class and amateur motorsport. The brand’s previous activities range from the World Rally Championship to circuit racing with commitments in Formula Opel, Formula 3 or the German Touring Car Masters (DTM). With the addition of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Season 13, Opel is taking its commitment to all-electric motorsport to the next level.

Before the start of Season 13, the Opel GSE Formula E Team will make its first public appearance during the official GEN4 launch at the Paul Ricard race track in Le Castellet in April.

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