Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) has called on all referees in the country to demonstrate high performance.

“The football referee association plays a very significant role in conducting matches to ensure that the match goes well and in accordance to Laws of the Game,” said Pengiran Matusin at a gathering with the NFABD Referee Department.

“Therefore, the responsibility and the role of the association in taking charge of the matches are very important. This is the reason why any football referee association constantly holds courses to increase knowledge and improve the quality of refereeing.

“Towards this end, NFABD hopes that referees in Brunei Darussalam will not only be knowledgeable but also of high performance.”

He expressed hopes that the Brunei Darussalam Football Referee Association will make efforts to produce respected and prestigious referees.

On the possible dearth of referees in the country, Brunei Darussalam Football Referee Association will take steps to increase the number of referees and increase the quality of refereeing.

“The development of football in Brunei Darussalam is not just dependent on the association but also shared by many parties including the country’s football referees.”