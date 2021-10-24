It’s match point to the Frenchman on Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna GP, but what does El Diablo need to clinch the title?
On Sunday at the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo could become the 2021 MotoGP™ World Champion.
The Frenchman holds a 52-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) but starts from P15, his worst premier class qualifying result, with Pecco claiming a fourth pole in a row. So, what does Quartararo need to win the title?
The following are the outcomes that will see Quartararo become a Grand Prix World Champion for the first time, with just three races remaining in 2021.
Quartararo: 2021 World Champion if:
– He wins the race
– He finishes 2nd and Bagnaia doesn’t win
– He finishes 3rd and Bagnaia doesn’t finish 1st or 2nd
– He finishes 4th or 5th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
– He finishes 6th or 7th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top four
– He finishes 8th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top five
– He finishes 9th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top six
– He finishes 10th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top seven
– He finishes 11th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top eight
– He finishes 12th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top nine
– He finishes 13th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top 10
– He finishes 14th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top 11
– He finishes 15th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top 12
– He fails to score any points and Bagnaia doesn’t finish in the top 13
Tune into the MotoGP™ race at Misano at 14:00 local time (GMT+2)!
- www.motogp.com