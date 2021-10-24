On Sunday at the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo could become the 2021 MotoGP™ World Champion.

The Frenchman holds a 52-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) but starts from P15, his worst premier class qualifying result, with Pecco claiming a fourth pole in a row. So, what does Quartararo need to win the title?