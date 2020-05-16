World Rugby is inviting the global rugby family to use the current void in rugby to download the latest version of its concussion app, learn from experts and take the test ahead of rugby’s restart.

The app designed to educate general public, players, parents, coaches, referees, doctors and administrators at all levels provides clear information about concussion prevention and management and challenges participants to share what they have learnt using the hashtag #RecogniseAndRemove on social media.

Concussion prevention is at the forefront of rugby’s evidence-based approach to injury-prevention. Education at professional and community levels of the game is key to drive results and ultimately change the culture.

The strategy undertaken has proven effective with hugely encouraging player welfare results from Rugby World Cup 2019 showing a 28 per cent reduction in overall concussion incidence and a 37 per cent reduction in tackle concussion incidence compared to the current elite competition average.

Between 2018 and 2019 across 22 elite competitions, concussion rates reduced by an average of 17.5 per cent thanks to a strong effort on education and the implementation of the high-tackle sanction framework in May 2019.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The significant reduction in concussion incidence provides compelling evidence of what can be achieved when general public, players, competition owners, match officials, disciplinary officers, and coaches fully understand concussion prevention and management.

“The World Rugby concussion app is an important asset in our commitment to protect players from concussive events on the rugby field. I would like to invite the entire rugby family, professional and amateur, to download the app, watch the modules and take the test to see if they can all ‘Recognise and Remove’.”

The World Rugby concussion app is part of ‘Restart Rugby’, a set of initiatives launched at a time when players of all ages and abilities, their parents and coaches are receptive and have the capacity to upskill in their approach to training, preparation and playing.