After four weeks of keen competition in the Saka Futsal League Under-20, national assistant coach Sayan Karmadi has managed to select 42 players to undergo special training.

The young players were selected through the same methodology which has been introduced by Indonesian Futsal head coach Kensuke Takahashi.

The selected players will undergo training at the national level before they take part in the semi-finals of the Saka Futsal League U20 next month.

“This is not a national selection or trials but rather to look at the materials that we can work with at the Under-20 level,” explained Sayan.

SELECTED PLAYERS

Muhammad Haidar Albertino, Mohamad Rizki Afsana Putra, Fauzi Ridwan, Riza Parhan al Farizi, Alif Setyo Unggul Prakoso, Dwi Priyo Ramadhani, Muhammad Ikhsan Ardiansyah, Fajar Fitra Arabie, Risky Harry Darmawan, Sultan Syahrulramdhan, Muhammad Eldy Nurhidayat Arman, Avan Rafidhia Kuriadi, Zubair Zaid, Israr Megantara, Muhammad Harun al Kahfi, Alessandrio Craig Doni Muga, Ghozi Aribah, Juan Alexander Wossiry, Adam Ahlan, Arizal Arsyad, Fauzan Haider, Muhammad Idris, Robby Hilman Maulana, Faisal Syafiq, Ilham Ramadhan, Adam Malik, Moch. Barza Syafiyudin, Abraham Gare, Farha Aryatama, Muhammad Hikam Adam, Ivan Fadilah, Nabil Roihan, Mukarom Misluh Yunus, Aldi Renaldi, Defryan Ramadhan, Yogi Saputra, Agus Mukti, Rizal Maulana, Bagas Bintang Prakoso, Praja Vickriansyah, Bagas Wijaya Saputra, Mohammad Ilham

