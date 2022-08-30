Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC are closing in on their second title with four matches to go to the end of the Cambodian Premier League 2022.

In the triple-round league format, Svay Rieng are currently at the top of the standings with 39 points from 17 matches played – five points ahead of second-placed Visakha FC from the same number of games.

On third is Boeung Ket FC with 31 points while defending champions are fourth with just 26 points.

And this week in the top of the table clash, Svay Rieng bounced back from their unexpected loss to Phnom Penh Crown in their previous encounter to hold Boeung Ket FC to a 2-2 draw.

The goals for Svay Rieng were scored by Souey Visal in the 54th minute and Marcus Haber (84th minute) while Boeung Ket were on target through Mat Noron (48th) and Sakari Tukiainen (67th).

In the meantime, Visakha FC scored the biggest win this week when they smashed Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 6-1 with Paulo Victor leading the way with a hat trick (51st, 68th and 85th minute).

The other goals for Visakha were scored by Sin Kakada in the 29th minute, Ouk Sovann (41st) and Vinicius (67th) as Motohito scored the only goal of the game for Kirivong ten minutes to the end.

CAMBODIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Svay Rieng 2-2 Boeung Ket FC

Tiffy Army 1-1 Nagaworld

Visakha 6-1 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey

Angkor Tiger 1-4 Phnom Penh Crown

CURRENT STANDINGS

#AFF

#FFC

Pictures Courtesy #CPL #Visakha

Like this: Like Loading...