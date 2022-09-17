Perlis sneaked into the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Games football tournament, courtesy of Penang’s 2-0 victory over Kedah at the Uniten Stadium last night.

Tempers flared in the 79th minute which resulted in Kedah’s Mohamed Faiz Khairi getting marching orders.

Penang lead Group C standings with six points while Perlis and Kedah are tied on one point each. In the three-team group, Perlis have the advantage of a goal difference of -1, and Kedah -2.

Mohd Idrzuwan Mohamad Daud scored in the 43 rd minute and Mohd Syamel Idzham Shahriza added the second in the 66th minute.

In Group C, Kelantan defeated Sabah 3-0 with a brace from Muhammad Amirul Izwan (7th and 81st ) and went 3-0 ahead with a goal from Sabah’s Mohd Syahmi Idris.

In Monday’s quarterfinals encounters, Selangor take on Pahang; Johor vs FT,

Terengganu vs Perlis and Penang vs Kelantan.

