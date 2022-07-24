The Mandiri Indonesia Open, which will mark the start of the highly-anticipated second half of the season on the Asian Tour, has attracted a high-quality field next month, including the current leader of the Order of Merit, Sihwan Kim from the United States, Korean Bio Kim, who is ranked fourth on the Merit list, and his countryman Minkyu Kim – the exciting young golfer who claimed the Kolon Korea Open at the end of the June.

Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar, winner of this event in 2013 and 2016, Argentina’s Miguel Ángel Carballo, the victor in 2019 when the event was last played, and Thailand’s 2017 champion Panuphol Pittayarat, better known as “Coconut”, have also entered the US$500,000 event which will be played at Pondok Indah Golf Course, from August 4-7.

In addition, Thailand’s veteran golfer Thaworn Wiratchant, another two-time winner of the tournament, in 2005 and 2011, and the holder of a record 18-titles on Tour, will compete along with India’s Shiv Kapur – a four-time champion on Tour.

All of Indonesia’s leading golfers have entered the prestigious event, which has only been won once before by an Indonesian, Kasiadi in 1989.

The country’s top two players Rory Hie, joint second in 2011, and Danny Masrin will lead the local challenge and attempt to match Kasiadi’s memorable achievement, as will Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra – the promising young Indonesian who clinched victory at the OBGolf Invitational on the Asian Development Tour in June to win his debut event as a professional golfer.

Pondok Indah has hosted the Indonesia Open since 2016 while this year marks the first time the event has been staged following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which is the 11th stop on the 2022 Tour schedule, marks the start of an exciting run of events in August, as it will be followed by the International Series Singapore and then the International Series Korea.

Dating back to 1974, the Indonesia Open has a proud and rich heritage. Its roll of honour includes late, great American Payne Stewart (1981) and fellow Major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland (2014).

Other international golfers who have savoured success in the championship include New Zealander Frank Nobilo, Australian Craig Parry and South African Justin Harding.

Among the other famous Asian players to have had their names inscribed on the trophy are Frankie Minoza of the Philippines, Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee, and Chinese Taipei’s Lu Hsi-chuen and Lu Chien-soon.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jnr and opened in 1976, Pondok Indah has been rated as one of the Indonesia’s leading golfing establishments for more than 40 years, hosting numerous professional events, including the World Cup of Golf in 1983.

